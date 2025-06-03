The Houston Rockets are coming off a great season. They finished 52-30 in the regular season, which earned them the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. However, they were sent home early by the Golden State Warriors. Their great season turned into a disappointing exit in the postseason.

As the team has to watch the NBA Finals from their couches, they are now looking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft. They are slotted to pick 10th in draft, thanks to the Phoenix Suns. With a top-10 pick, the Rockets have a great chance to add an impact player to a playoff-ready roster.

There is a possibility Houston trades the pick to a team that is looking to get into the top 10. If that is the case, the Rockets should be able to get a good return for their draft position. However, if they do not like any of the packages offered, the Rockets have plenty of great players to choose from.

With that in mind, there are a few draftees Houston should avoid with the 10th pick. Below are three of those players.

Center Joan Beringer – France

Beringer is the third-ranked center in the draft according to ESPN. He comes into the draft at 6-foot-11, 236 pounds, so he has some size. The Frenchman is currently playing overseas for Cedevita Olimpija in the Slovenian league.

In 30 games played this season for Cedevita, Beringer is averaging 4.9 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game. The scoring and rebounding does not seem enticing, but he plays just 18.3 minutes per game, and he shoots almost 60 percent from the floor. He is a player that knows his role, so he will not take shots from the perimeter. He is a great rim protector and true big man.

The reason Houston should stay away is drafting him at 10 would be a reach. He is not playing with the best competition, and the Rockets might not be able to see him at a combine before the draft takes place on June 25th. He is a good player, but he would be a stretch at pick 10.

Forward/Center Danny Wolf – Michigan

Article Continues Below

Wolf was the leader of a Michigan team that made some noise in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines lost in the sweet 16 to Auburn, but Wolf was a big reason for Michigan's Big Ten tournament championship.

On the season, Wolf averaged 13.2 points per game, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. At times, Wolf showed great vision for the court, and he did a good job crashing the offensive glass. He shot just under 50 percent from the field on the year, but that was because of his 33.6 three-point percentage. Coming in at 7-feet tall, Wolf is a center, but he has the versatility to stretch the floor.

However, he would not be the best pick for the Rockets. Wolf tends to try to do too much on the floor, which causes him to turn the ball over. He had multiple games with five or more turnovers this year, and that is something he will need to clean up in the NBA. Wolf is going to be drafted in the first round, but picking him at 10 would be a mistake.

Guard/Forward Will Riley – Illinois

Riley comes from the University of Illinois. He was one of the team's best players all year, but especially at the end of the season. Illinois fell short in both the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament, but it was not Riley's fault. In three of his last five games, Riley was able to score over 20 points.

On the season, the freshman averaged 12.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Additionally, he was able to shoot over 50 percent from inside the arc. He struggled a bit from three-point range, but he has the potential to become a good shooter.

According to his draft profile on ESPN, Riley is being considered for picks 11-20. The Rockets, as mentioned, are at pick No. 10. It would not be a massive stretch for Houston to pick him, but there are going to be better guards for the Rockets to pick if they decide to go that route.