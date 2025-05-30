The Houston Rockets are exploring multiple trade scenarios involving the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, according to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports. The front office is reportedly weighing options that include moving up in the draft, dealing the pick for a proven star, or trading back in exchange for future assets.

After finishing the regular season with a 52-30 record, the Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought seven-game series. Now turning their attention to the draft, Houston faces a decision that could shape the direction of its already promising roster.

The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As it stands, the Rockets hold the No. 10 pick, but league sources believe the team is unlikely to stay put. O’Connor reports that Houston’s deep roster could make it difficult for a rookie to carve out minutes, much like Reed Sheppard’s limited role last season.

Carter Bryant among options as Rockets weigh keeping or trading No. 10 pick

Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Still, if the Rockets choose to keep the pick, one potential selection could be Arizona freshman Carter Bryant. The 6-foot-8 forward is widely viewed as a versatile defender with intriguing upside. In his lone season with the Wildcats, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, one assist, and one block per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc over 37 appearances.

“Selecting Bryant would be on brand for the Rockets,” O’Connor wrote, highlighting the forward’s range, athleticism, and potential as both a spot-up shooter and a smart off-ball cutter. While Bryant remains raw as a ball-handler, his two-way profile suggests he could contribute as a role player in the short term and develop into a more significant piece down the line.

However, with an already crowded rotation, particularly on the wing and in the frontcourt, Houston may find it more advantageous to use the No. 10 pick as a trade asset. O’Connor noted the possibility of a move similar to the San Antonio Spurs’ deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024, when San Antonio traded down and secured a package of future picks.

Whether the Rockets opt to package the pick for an established star, leap into the top tier of the draft, or acquire longer-term capital, the franchise appears positioned to act strategically. The team already features a core of rising talent and may see the draft as an opportunity to further enhance its trajectory — either by adding a young piece or by using the asset to improve immediately.

With the draft less than a month away, Houston's front office will continue evaluating its options in what promises to be one of the more fluid and pivotal selections in the top 10.