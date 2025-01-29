The Houston Rockets have been on a roll lately, picking up back to back wins over the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks on their current East Coast swing. Dillon Brooks was the major story in the Celtics win, putting up 36 points on a career high of 10 made three pointers in the stunning road victory.

After the game, Brooks' postgame interview alongside teammate Amen Thompson went viral after Brooks used not one but two f-bombs to describe his emotional state, per Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets.

Now, the NBA is stepping in to make sure the forward thinks twice about that next time, announcing that Brooks would be fined $25,000 for “using profane language during a live television interview,” per NBA PR on X, formerly Twitter.

Less than 24 hours after the thrilling win in Boston, Brooks found himself at the center of another controversy in which he shoved Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young in the waning seconds of that matchup, which was going down to the wire.

Thankfully for the Rockets, the play resulted in double technical fouls for both players, meaning no free throws were rewarded in either direction.

Overall, Brooks has been a key part of the Rockets' success this year, providing them defensive versatility and outside shooting and helping him at least partially shed the unfortunate image he established for himself during the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 playoffs.

Houston currently sits with the second best record in the Western Conference, and it remains to be seen whether or not the team will look to make a splashy win-now move at the upcoming trade deadline, or stand pat with the roster loaded with young talent that they currently have in place.

In any case, the Rockets will next take the floor on Thursday evening against the Grizzlies on the road.