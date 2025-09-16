The Houston Rockets are no longer the rebuilding side that once banked on lottery luck and youth development. Their blockbuster acquisition of Kevin Durant signaled a dramatic shift: this team wants to win now. Surrounding Durant with Alperen Şengün’s unique skill set, Jabari Smith Jr.’s developing two-way presence, and the stabilizing veteran hand of Fred VanVleet gives Houston one of the most intriguing rosters in the league. The franchise has also leaned into defensive toughness by adding players like Josh Okogie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela, ensuring they can handle the physical grind of a Western Conference loaded with superstars.

Yet, while the Rockets have checked many boxes, there’s still a lingering sense that they are a step short of the true elite. Teams like Denver, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, and even a resurgent Golden State present challenges that require Houston to explore further roster upgrades. With Şengün emerging as the hub and Durant nearing the twilight of his career, Houston can’t afford to waste time. Let’s look at three trade targets who could elevate the Rockets’ ceiling in 2025-26.

Brandon Ingram: A secondary star to lighten Durant’s burden

The Rockets’ acquisition of Durant gave them a future Hall of Famer, but it also gave them a major problem: how to preserve him. Durant is 36 years old and no longer capable of carrying a team for 82 games plus a playoff run. That’s where Brandon Ingram could enter the picture.

Brandon Ingram Iso Scoring pic.twitter.com/eounJ3YHWL — alessio (@alessio_nba) August 24, 2025

Ingram’s ability to create his own shot would help Houston avoid overreliance on Durant in late-game situations. While Şengün’s passing often orchestrates the offense, the Rockets still lack a true wing scorer who can generate offense without a screen or a play call. Ingram thrives in those settings, especially in the mid-range and on drives where his length allows him to shoot over smaller defenders. Imagine a playoff series where defenses overload on Durant and Şengün, Ingram would instantly punish those rotations.

Financially, acquiring Ingram would require significant salary matching, but Houston has movable contracts in Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith, and even role players like Jae’Sean Tate or Aaron Holiday. Packaging draft capital alongside these pieces could make the Raptors consider moving on.

With Ingram in the mix, Houston would boast a scoring trio of Durant, Ingram, and Şengün, alongside the spacing of VanVleet and Smith Jr. That’s not just competitive in the West, that’s championship-level firepower.

Dejounte Murray: Backcourt stability and defensive grit

Houston has invested heavily in perimeter depth, with VanVleet and Amen Thompson as the anchors. But VanVleet is 31 and can no longer be expected to carry an elite scoring and defensive load across a full season. Amen, while a fascinating prospect, remains more of a long-term piece who is still finding consistency as a shooter and half-court operator. This is where a player like Dejounte Murray could be a franchise-altering target.

For Houston, Murray would bring a two-way guard presence capable of relieving VanVleet’s burden while also helping to defend the league’s endless supply of elite backcourts. His length, defensive instincts, and rebounding ability would allow the Rockets to toggle lineups with VanVleet, Amen, or even smaller scoring wings.

On offense, Murray would fit seamlessly alongside Şengün. He thrives in pick-and-rolls, has improved as a spot-up shooter, and offers the kind of secondary playmaking Houston could desperately use in high-pressure playoff settings. Durant wouldn’t have to handle the ball as often, and VanVleet wouldn’t need to wear himself down chasing younger guards.

Houston has the picks and depth to make it happen, especially if they dangle young talent like Tari Eason in addition to salary filler. Murray’s presence could stabilize Houston’s backcourt for the rest of Durant’s tenure, giving the Rockets both defensive edge and offensive versatility.

Myles Turner: The defensive anchor to unlock Şengün

Perhaps the most fascinating trade target for Houston is Myles Turner. While the Rockets already roster Steven Adams and Clint Capela, both are traditional centers whose limitations become exposed in the postseason. Turner, however, represents a unique archetype: a rim protector who can also stretch the floor.

Acquiring Turner would give Houston the flexibility to deploy different frontcourt looks. With Şengün, Turner could play as a floor-spacing big man who protects the rim while allowing Alperen to operate offensively. Against certain matchups, Houston could even slide Jabari Smith Jr. to small forward, creating a massive defensive wall alongside Turner and Şengün. Defensively, Turner would solve Houston’s most glaring issue, containing elite Western Conference bigs like Nikola Jokić, Draymond Green, and even Victor Wembanyama.

Unlike Adams or Capela, Turner adds versatility without clogging spacing for Durant and Smith Jr., and his contract is manageable enough to justify the investment. If Houston could land Turner without sacrificing too much core depth, they’d instantly become one of the most flexible teams in the NBA, capable of adapting lineups based on opponents. That’s the kind of move that separates playoff hopefuls from true title contenders.

Where the Rockets stand in the West

The Western Conference will be unforgiving. Denver still has Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Oklahoma City has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren growing together. Minnesota, Golden State, and the Clippers all remain dangerous. Yet, with Kevin Durant now in the fold and Şengün ascending toward stardom, Houston has positioned itself to compete with anyone.

But Durant’s window is narrow. Every month, every season matters. This is why the Rockets should be aggressive. Whether it’s Brandon Ingram’s shot creation, Dejounte Murray’s defensive and playmaking balance, or Myles Turner’s rim protection and floor spacing, Houston has the flexibility to make a transformative trade. If they strike boldly, they won’t just be a good story; they’ll be a legitimate championship threat.