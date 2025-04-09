The Houston Rockets will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Intuit Dome. Alperen Sengun is doubtful, and Fred VanVleet is questionable on the team's injury report. Sengun is dealing with lower back soreness, while VanVleet has right ankle soreness.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Clippers.

Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet injury status for Rockets-Clippers

Sengun and VanVleet appeared on the Rockets' injury report after Sunday's 106-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. Both have appeared in the Rockets' previous two games. However, Ime Udoka's squad clinched the Western Conference's second seed following the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

A doubtful tag indicates Sengun is unlikely to play vs. the Clippers. While VanVleet will have a chance to suit up, the Rockets have little incentive to push their starting point guard through any injury with their playoff seeding solidified.

Sengun has averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 49.6 percent shooting during his first All-Star season. VanVleet has averaged 12.2 points on 35/35/78 shooting splits with 4.9 assists and 1.0 turnovers per game over his last 14 appearances following a month-long absence due to an ankle injury.

Jabari Smith is also questionable for Houston on Wednesday due to left groin soreness.

While Wednesday's game means little for the Rockets, it will be significant for Los Angeles. The Clippers are in a four-way tie with the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies for the West's fourth through seventh seeds with three games remaining. However, Tyronn Lue's squad sits in fourth place due to a tiebreaker.

All four teams are one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers in third and one ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves in eighth. If the season ended today, the Clippers would face the Nuggets in the 4-5 matchup before a likely second-round meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers are among the NBA's hottest teams entering the playoffs. They've posted a 15-3 record over their last 18 games, ranking second in offense, first in defense and first in net rating (14.0).

Los Angeles will be on the second night of a back-to-back against Houston following Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings.