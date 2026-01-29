Fans of the Houston Rockets held their breath after Alperen Sengun appeared to have suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on Wednesday.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Sengun limped to the locker room after sitting for a while on the bench. Sengun took a shot when he landed on the foot of Devin Vassell. Siegel noted that the talented center missed time earlier in the season due to an ankle injury.

Thankfully, Sengun was quickly cleared and returned to the game.

“Good news for the Rockets and Sengun, as the big man is back in the game and will finish this one out against San Antonio,” said Siegel.

The Rockets, however, fell to the Spurs, 111-99. San Antonio avenged its loss to Houston, 111-106, in the same venue last week.

The 23-year-old Sengun finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He struggled from the field, missing 12 of his 20 attempts. He did have an ankle-breaking highlight against Victor Wembanyama, which wowed the crowd.

Houston dropped to 28-17, while San Antonio improved to 32-15.

The tables were turned as well in the matchup between Sengun and Wembanyama. In the Spurs' loss to the Rockets last week, it was Wembanyama who struggled from the field, shooting 5-of-21 for 14 points.

With the season nearing its halfway point, the Rockets cannot afford to lose Sengun, who has been the team's anchor on both ends. He has meshed well with Kevin Durant despite early concerns that having two high-usage stars could be problematic.