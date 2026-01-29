Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs were looking for payback against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets as they faced off anew at Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The Rockets defeated the Spurs at home, 111-106, last week, with Wembanyama being held to just 14 points on an atrocious 5-of-21 shooting from the field.

In the second quarter, Wembanyama showed the Rockets that he is not messing around. After he stole the ball, the Spurs went on the break. Stephon Castle lobbed a perfect pass to Wembanyama, who threw it down with authority.

ALIEN ACTIVITY! Victor Wembanyama throws it down OVER Amen Thompson off the lob from Stephon Castle 👽 pic.twitter.com/CkUEDxXcXc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

The end-to-end highlight definitely fired up the San Antonio's bench.

Seriously, how can you even stop that?

The Spurs, however, still trailed the Rockets at halftime, 62-54.

The duo of Wembanyama and Castle will be a problem for years to come. They are continuing to learn and develop their chemistry, and once they have it down pat, good luck to the rest of the NBA.

Coach Mitch Johnson has emboldened his two young stars to harness their own style, giving them more freedom, even if it means being erratic at times. As long as the 22-year-old Wembanyama avoids injury, his connection with the 21-year-old Castle will only be more lethal.