The Houston Rockets got back on track on Saturday evening with a road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed this one due to an abdominal strain, which will keep him out of the upcoming NBA All-Star game.

On Sunday, the Rockets got some good news on who will be SGA's replacement for the big game.

“NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has named Rockets center Alperen Sengun as an All-Star replacement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World,” reported NBA insider Chris Haynes on X, formerly Twitter.

Sengun has been playing some solid basketball for the Rockets all season, and although there have been some questions over the last few games about his defensive effort, as well as his relationship with head coach Ime Udoka, he is still one of the best young centers in the league, and has been a key part of the Rockets' impressive rebuild over the last few seasons.

On Sunday, Sengun will be suiting up for the “World Team” at the All-Star game in Los Angeles, as the NBA has shifted into a “USA vs World” format in a desperate attempt to wring some kind of competitive fire out of the players amid increasing fan complaints.

Sengun will have the opportunity to put his talents on full display against some of the best players from both conferences, although continued injury concerns for several stars have threatened to hang a cloud over the proceedings.

In any case, Rockets fans can see Sengun in action on Sunday night in the Intuit Dome.