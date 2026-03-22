Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume late in his career, and what he achieved on Saturday night against the Miami Heat may just be his greatest accomplishment. By scoring his 27th point against the Heat, Durant surpassed Michael Jordan's 32,292 career points to move into fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

With this corner triple, Kevin Durant passes Michael Jordan for No.5 on the NBA's all-time scoring list 🔥pic.twitter.com/ItsOYrwo8e https://t.co/pY739bp1da — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2026

Very few players ever reach the accomplishments Jordan did during his legendary career, which is why this is such a monumental achievement for Durant. Already known as one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history, Durant now has the top-five scoring status to back up this claim.

After passing Jordan for fifth on the all-time scoring list, Durant will now look at Kobe Bryant's 33,643 career points to possibly move into fourth at some point during the 2026-27 season. Karl Malone (36,928), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), and LeBron James (43,241 and counting) are all likely out of reach for Durant at this point in his career.

Many players in Durant's era idolized and looked up to Jordan as the greatest player in league history, including the 16-time All-Star. That is why Durant is still in awe to see his name alongside all the legends of the game, including Jordan's.

“It’s pretty cool to be in the same category as some of the greats that ever played the game,” Durant said recently, via NBA.com. “They’ve added so much to the game that have inspired me to stick around this long.”

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When he passed Dirk Nowitzki to move into sixth on the all-time scoring list on January 18 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Durant said that it was “insane” to be up there on this list with a “legend” like Nowitzki.

“I want to continue to keep stacking, keep climbing up the charts, just see how I finish. It’s been amazing so far,” Durant said.

What makes all of these late-career achievements more amazing is the fact that Durant has continued playing like one of the best players in the NBA after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals and missing all of the 2019-20 season.

Very few athletes are able to return to the sport they love after an Achilles injury and still be impactful. Not only has Durant done this, but his overall production and value have not changed pre- and post-injury.

Durant has put together one of the most decorated careers in the history of basketball, especially when you include his Team USA accomplishments in the Olympics, and passing Jordan on the all-time scoring list is yet another reminder of how legendary KD is.