The Houston Rockets pulled off a huge upset over the Boston Celtics on the road on Monday night thanks to monster performances from Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks. Thompson ended up being the hero for the Rockets as he hit the game-winner with under one second remaining to lift Houston to a 114-112 win. He finished the game with 33 points and the Rockets' surge continues as they now have 31 wins on the season.

Dillon Brooks is the only player who had more points than Amen Thompson on Monday night as he finished with 36 points. Brooks was lights out from beyond the arc as he drained 10 triples.

Amen Thompson finished the game 13-19 from the floor and he was 1-2 from deep. It was a great performance from the young star, and he had social media blowing up after the win.

Are people finally going to wake up about Amen Thompson after that performance?

“This is the game the NBA world realized that the Amen Thompson ascension to stardom has already arrived #Rockets,” One fan said.

One Rockets fan went as far as saying that Thompson is better than Victor Wembanyama. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but it was still an extremely impressive performance against the defending champs.

“Amen Thompson > Wemby because he actually embraces physical contact,” The fan said. “Wemby's stats look nice but they won't impact winning because of the style of play he likes. I wouldn't trade Amen for him right now. #Rockets.”

Is Thompson the best player that the Rockets have right now? This fan thinks so.

“If y’all didn’t know already but Amen Thompson is by far Houston’s best player,” The fan posted. “Fun player to build around. Playing with ultra confidence on both ends.”

There were other fans out there making the comparison between Thompson and Wembanyama after the huge game.

“They spent so much time Hyping up Wemby that They missed a generational talent Right there In the United States In Amen Thompson lol,” The fan wrote.

Thompson is making Rockets fans happy, and he is also making fantasy basketball fans happy.

“Drafting Amen Thompson in every league is easily the best fantasy sports decision I’ve made in years,” One fan said.

Now the only thing left to wonder after a game like that is whether or not Thompson can continue to play at an elite level.

“Amen Thompson just dropped a CAREER-HIGH 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out 4 assists, and hit the GAME-WINNER tonight! He's on fire! Do you think he'll keep this momentum going?!” A fan said.

Not a lot of people saw a season like this coming from the Rockets, but they are now 31-14 and in second place in the Western Conference. With the loss, the Celtics fall to 32-15 on the year, and they are in second place in the Eastern Conference.