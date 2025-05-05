The Houston Rockets put up a gallant stand in the first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, but in the end, it was the veteran-laden Dubs squad that came away with a ticket to the next phase of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. There were reasons why Houston, despite being the higher seed in the series, faltered against the Warriors. Among which was the letdown play of former 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green.

The 23-year-old Green had his moments in the Warriors series but was inconsistent overall. When the Rockets needed him to deliver the goods the most, he failed to answer the call. Green only had eight points in Houston's 103-89 Game 7 loss, shooting 3-for-8 from the field with four rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Rockets youngsters Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun shined, albeit in a loss. Thompson had 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists plus a steal and a block in 37 minutes. Sengun chipped in 21 points, 14 rebounds, five dimes, a steal and a block in 40 minutes.

Green's cold night led to calls online for the Rockets to ship him somewhere else, a drastic move that seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

From a social media user on X (formerly Twitter): “soooo, Amen the best in Houston. jalen green should be shame of his damn self lol i’ll trade his ass and go get me a go to scorer”

“One playoff series and ppl are clamoring for the Rockets to trade Sengun lol I don't know about that. Maybe look at offloading Jalen Green instead lol,” another posted.

“How are the Rockets gonna trade Jalen Green for a superstar if he trash? Why would teams want to give up a valuable player for him?” a different post read.

Via another social media user: “Rockets should focus on Sengun and Thompson. Trade Jalen Green”

One shared: “Fact. And the Rockets need to be looking to trade Jalen Green for a 3rd round pick lol.”

Green started the Warriors series with just seven points in Game 1 but responded with a 38-point eruption in Game 2. However, he did not factor much the rest of the way for Houston, as he averaged only 9.6 points on a 34.8 shooting from the field from Game 3 to Game 7.