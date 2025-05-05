Stephen Curry had a simple message for Houston after the Golden State Warriors’ 103–89 Game 7 victory over the Rockets.

When asked about his reputation in the city where he’s ended seasons time and time again, Curry didn’t hesitate. “I’m a winner,” he said with a confident smile. The response wasn’t just defiant, it was backed by a decade of dominance.

"I'm a winner." Steph on what he thinks his reputation is in Houston after winning five series there 🗣️💯 pic.twitter.com/MkHWdta6z6 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2025

With this win, Curry and the Warriors have now eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs five times since 2015. The first came in 2015, when Golden State won the Western Conference Finals in five games. A year later, they knocked Houston out again in the first round, also in five games. In 2018, Curry helped lead the Warriors to a thrilling seven-game series win over the Rockets in the Conference Finals. The following year, Golden State closed out the Rockets in six games in the Conference Semis. And now, in 2025, Curry has done it again — this time in a winner-take-all Game 7 on the road.

In Sunday night’s series-clinching win, Curry contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. He scored 14 of those points in the fourth quarter, once again showing his knack for rising to the moment. It was the kind of clutch performance that has become a signature of Curry’s playoff legacy.

The Warriors were also lifted by a breakout performance from Buddy Hield, who scored 33 points and tied the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a Game 7 with nine. Hield’s hot shooting helped Golden State build a double-digit lead late, taking the pressure off Curry and giving Houston little room to mount a comeback.

This Game 7 marked Curry’s sixth career appearance in such a setting, and once again, he delivered. The win not only advanced Golden State to the Western Conference Semifinals but added another chapter to Curry’s personal history of playoff excellence.

The Warriors will now face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round. As for Curry, the “winner” label is more than a soundbite. It is a resume backed by rings, stats, and performances like this one. In Houston and across the league, that reputation is secure.