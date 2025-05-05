The Houston Rockets fanbase entered the 2025 NBA playoffs with so much hope; their rebuild has finally bore fruit in the form of being the second-seed in the stacked Western Conference after winning 52 games in the regular season. But all the Rockets got as a reward for their troubles was a first-round matchup against their archnemesis, the Golden State Warriors — a team they haven't yet beaten in four previous tries in the playoffs.

Fans thought that since this is the dawn of a new era, perhaps they can break their duck against the Stephen Curry-led Warriors. But there always seems to be an air of inevitability surrounding an eventual Warriors series win whenever the Rockets match up against them. And on Sunday night, what started out as such a promising season for the Rockets has come to an end after they suffered a 103-89 loss in Game 7.

At this point, the heartbreak the Rockets fans are feeling are tinged with a sense of helplessness, and they couldn't help but express their disappointment over seeing their season end at the hands of the Warriors for the fifth time since 2015.

“As a lifelong rockets fan, I deserve better. I had to watch James Harden choke year after year and now I have to watch Sengun and Jalen Green do the same. Amen, Jabari, Tari, and Reed all the real core. Trade Sengun and Jalen Green asap,” X user @sextonhater wrote.

“Different year. Same story. Houston rockets. No different than when James left,” @7Bkillin added.

“Had all the physical advantages going into this game. But came up small in the big moments,” @ruben197376 furthered.

At the very least, the Rockets' future is bright and they can perhaps resume their star-hunting ways (a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade perhaps?) this offseason. But the sting of another playoff series loss to the Warriors will linger long into the night.

Rockets fans turn on Jalen Green

Jalen Green, the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, has long been highly-regarded for his offensive potential. But Green fell flat against the Warriors; he shot 31.1 percent from the field outside of his 38-point explosion in Game 2, which simply won't cut it.

As a result, emotional Rockets fans are calling for the team to trade the 23-year-old guard away.

“Thank you Rockets! Time to trade Jalen Green for picks and let Amen be our 2 guard. Addition by subtraction it is,” @madclownpacasum suggested.

“TRADE JALEN BUST GREEN,” @SantiiFerretto added.

“Trade that bum Jalen green and build around Amen,” @CjStarkk furthered.