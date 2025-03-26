The Houston Rockets’ recent nine-game win streak ended in a 116-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, but retired forward Carlos Boozer still considers the Rockets the second-best team in the Western Conference. Behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Houston stands in second place in the standings, Boozer calls them the Thunder’s biggest threat in the West.

With a 2.0-game lead over the Nuggets, the Rockets, in Boozer’s opinion, are a well-balanced squad positioned to make a deep run in the playoffs, per ESPN’s NBA Today.

“Everybody wants to talk about the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers, the Clippers, and even the Warriors, but I’m going right there in H Town with Houston. I think they have a star in Alperen Sengun.” Boozer said. “He’s a 20/10 and 5 guy, Baby Jokic? I like that big Perk, just like Jokic. He does a great job. Jalen Green has turned himself into a both sides of the court guy. He can play defense, and he can score. He can put up 30 a night if he has to. He’s averaging 22 [points] right now.”

Combining that kind of production with veterans who defend at a high level, Carlos Boozer is convinced the Rockets are a team to watch in the postseason.

“They got some veteran guys to go with this young core in [Fred] VanFleet, Dillon Brooks, locking up,” Boozer added. “They got Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr.; this team is quietly going about their business. They’ve won nine out of 10. They lock teams up, they can score on anybody, and guess what? They’re young. Young teams that are this talented are dangerous in the playoffs.”

The Rockets have had a handful of impressive wins this season, including a 114-112 win against the champion Boston Celtics after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in late January. Then, Houston tied a franchise record in its 144-137 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets erased a 25-point deficit on March 17, tying their record from 2019’s 109-107 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, for the biggest comeback in franchise history.

Rockets beat Hawks in a bounce-back win from Nuggets loss

The Rockets defeated the Hawks 121-114 on Tuesday. Jalen Green’s 32 points led six players in double figures, including the Rockets’ entire starting lineup, led by starting point guard Fred VanVleet (21 points). All-Star center Alperen Sengun finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, and Jabari Smith Jr. (17 points) led the bench.

The Rockets will face the Jazz on Thursday.