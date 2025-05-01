The Houston Rockets came out swinging in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, delivering a jaw-dropping offensive performance that has already cemented its place in franchise history.

Houston dropped 76 points in the first half, the most they’ve ever scored in a single half during the playoffs since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in the 1997–98 season. The scoring barrage stunned fans and overwhelmed the Warriors, who were caught off guard by the Rockets' speed, precision, and relentless execution.

Fred VanVleet led the charge with 14 points, while Alperen Şengün showcased his versatility with 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Amen Thompson brought the energy on defense, racking up five steals that fueled fast breaks and easy buckets. The team shot an incredible 69 percent from the field, hit 60 percent from beyond the arc, and knocked down 85 percent of their free throws.

Houston's defense wasn’t far behind. They forced 10 Golden State turnovers and turned them into 17 points. Their transition game was lethal, outscoring the Warriors 18 to two on fast breaks. It was a complete effort, blending sharp offensive sets with aggressive, disruptive defense.

Hoping to close out the series, Golden State looked flat and overwhelmed. Curry struggled to find his shot early, and the Warriors couldn't match Houston’s energy or physicality. Every attempt at a comeback in the second quarter was quickly shut down by another scoring run from the Rockets.

The first half felt especially powerful for a team that has endured past playoff heartbreaks. Rockets fans still remember the 2018 Western Conference Finals, when Houston missed 27 consecutive 3-pointers in Game 7 against these same Warriors. Tonight’s first half felt like a turning point; a statement that this version of the Rockets is different.

With their backs against the wall, the Rockets showed they’re not going quietly. If the Rockets can sustain this firepower, Game 6 in San Francisco could be even more interesting.