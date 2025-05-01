The Golden State Warriors need just one more win to eliminate the Houston Rockets from the NBA Playoffs. However, Game 5 is seemingly a struggle for Golden State, as the team is down 76-49 at halftime. One key issue is that Stephen Curry couldn't score until late, and the superstar guard finally recorded his first bucket of the contest.

Midway through the second quarter, the 37-year-old guard scored a step-back three-pointer to break his slump. It was a beautiful shot that opened up Curry's scoring, as he finished the first half with 11 points, two rebounds, and six assists.

Steph Curry with his 1st bucket of the game 👀pic.twitter.com/agVKnJDRWd — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Being down 27 points at halftime isn't ideal for Stephen Curry or the Warriors. The Rockets have a solid young roster that earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that, Golden State has put it to them throughout this series so far.

Seeing the two-time MVP rally late in the second quarter for 11 points is encouraging for Golden State. There's a possibility he gets hot in the second half and challenges the Rockets in the fourth quarter. That is, assuming Stephen Curry and the Warriors can close the gap.

Stephen Curry has been excellent throughout the 2024-25 campaign, as usual. The four-time NBA champion led the way for the Warriors all season long, well before the team traded for forward Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat. Throughout the regular season, Curry has averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point line.

Game 4 was a close one, but the Warriors ultimately prevailed, winning that contest 109-106. Fans were hoping Golden State could close out the series on Wednesday night, but Houston is fighting for its playoff lives.

If the Warriors can push through and make a remarkable comeback in the second half against the Rockets, then they'll advance to the second round of the playoffs. They would be set to take on the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves series next.