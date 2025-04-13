The Houston Rockets are currently preparing for what they hope is a deep run in the NBA playoffs, having locked up the number two seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets were one of the biggest surprise stories in the NBA this year, having won 52 games under the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka.

Recently, Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported on the rest of the league's outlook of the Rockets, quoting one Eastern Conference scout who stated that “Ime [Udoka] has done the best job, people in the media should have the guts to vote for him for Coach of the Year… Whoever plays against them is going to hate it.”

Another scout pointed out one of the team's notable flaws, raising skepticism about their ability to perform under the bright lights of the NBA playoffs.

“They go through such lulls offensively, and they need someone who can consistently score for them,” said the scout. “They've made a good environment for Jalen Green to succeed, but they're OK. I'm intrigued to see how they'll do in the playoffs. I like them, I don't love them.”

How far can the Rockets go?

Indeed, the Rockets are going to be a very interesting team to watch come playoff time. On one hand, they have very little playoff experience, and only one reliable perimeter shot creator in Jalen Green, who at times can showcase questionable decision-making and shot selection.

On the other, the Rockets are ferocious defensively, having recently held Golden State Warriors star to just three points thanks in large part to the versatility of Swiss Army Knife Amen Thompson.

As NBA history has proven, defense tends to travel in the playoffs, so the Rockets' brand of basketball should work even when they aren't in the friendly confines of Houston.

Every young team in the NBA is going to have doubters until they actually go up on the big stage and prove it, and the Rockets are no exception. They'll have a chance to start doing just that beginning next weekend.

Their final game of the regular season will take place on Sunday afternoon vs the Denver Nuggets.