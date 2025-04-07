Ime Udoka's Houston Rockets roughed up Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, earning a 106-96 road victory while holding Curry to just three points. It was an eventful game with emotions running high, featuring Draymond Green shenanigans and even some back-and-forth trash talk between Udoka and Curry.

Despite the Rockets' physicality on defense, and especially on Curry, the Warriors star attempted zero free throws. Jimmy Butler, a notorious foul drawer, only took four free throws as Golden State went just 6-of-11 from the charity stripe. Butler wasn't a fan of how Curry was officiated in the game, but Udoka had his own words about the exchange with Curry and the Dubs' officiating complaints. They were quite scathing, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick.

“When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job,” Udoka told The Athletic when asked about the exchange with Curry. “That’s the first step in winning the battle. So I told my team, when this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.”

Will there be a Rockets-Warriors playoff showdown?

Ime Udoka has established a hard-nosed identity with this Houston team, and it has carried them to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. While there are still major question marks about their offense in a playoff setting, their elite defense should translate and, at the very least, make life very difficult for their first-round opponent. Udoka's squad ranks fourth in defensive rating this season, per NBA.com.

There's a chance that first-round opponent is the Warriors, who currently are in the No. 6 spot in the messy Western Conference standings. Golden State is tied with three other teams with a 46-32 record, while the Denver Nuggets are 47-32. There are plenty of ways these standings could shake out, but the Rockets are just about locked in at No. 2. So, if the Dubs fall into the play-in tournament and then win the 7/8 game, we'll likely get a tense matchup between these two teams.

Given what we just saw on Sunday night, there would be a lot of fireworks.