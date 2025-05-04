The Houston Rockets were able to extend their series against the Golden State Warriors as they head into a win-or-go-home situation in Game 7. The Rockets have won the last two games to force Game 7, and head coach Ime Udoka has had his team locked in for a chance to advance to the next round. Udoka has done a great job, but in Game 6, he had some help from a close friend in Gregg Popovich.

The San Antonio Spurs announced on the same day of Game 6 that Popovich would be retiring from coaching and would be the new president of basketball operations for the team. Udoka used to play under Popovich when he was with the Spurs in 2007, and now, as a coach for the Rockets, he mentioned that he got some tips from the Spurs legend before Game 6, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“The man whose legacy is best understood by studying his incredible coaching tree, and whose combination of five titles and the league record for wins puts him on the Mount Rushmore of all-time greats, had a few X’s and O’s thoughts to share about how Udoka’s Rockets could extend the series against this Warriors team that is led by another of Popovich’s beloved pupils, Steve Kerr,” Amick wrote.

Udoka noted that Popovich gave him some pointers, but didn't go into detail about what was said.

Rockets force Game 7 vs. Warriors

The Rockets were once down 3-1 in the series, but the past few games have been going great for them. Fred VanVleet has been the bright spot for the Rockets and has been leading them through the past two games. In Game 5 he scored 26 points, and in Game 6 he scored 29 points.

Steven Adams has been big for the Rockets as well, and in Game 6 he had 17 points. After Game 6, Adams spoke about how he was able to make a difference in the game to help them force a Game 7.

“I just follow the game plan, bro,” Adams said to the reporters. “The defensive game plan. Read, communicate.”

The Rockets will be at home in Game 7, and they should have the clear advantage after winning the past two games. The Warriors have the experience of being in these types of situations, so it won't be that easy. However, the Rockets still have proven players such as VanVleet and Adams to help them to try and advance to the next round.