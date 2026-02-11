The Houston Rockets have been going through a bit of an identity crisis as of late as they've suffered a few disappointing defeats to some teams that they should be taking care of business against quite handily. There are times where the Rockets look as though they badly need a floor general to organize their offense, as things tend to bog down for them, especially late in close games.

To that end, some are wondering whether or not Reed Sheppard could be inserted into the starting lineup on a full-time basis seeing as he's one of the few true point guards the Rockets have on the roster. Some even think that Sheppard could start at the expense of Amen Thompson, an unorthodox ball handler in the mold of Ben Simmons.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, however, shut that notion down.

“Not right now, if ever,” Udoka said when asked if he would move Sheppard into the starting lineup for Thompson, via Lachard Binkley of SI.

"Not right now, if ever," Udoka said when asked if he would move Sheppard into the starting lineup for Thompson, via Lachard Binkley of SI.

Considering that the Rockets prioritize being stout on the defensive end to help cover for Alperen Sengun's shortcomings on that end of the floor, it's not likely for Udoka to put in Sheppard, who has his fair share of deficiencies on defense, for Thompson, who is one of the best defenders in the league.

Rockets take down Clippers on Tuesday

The Rockets lost their previous meeting against the Clippers after they allowed Kawhi Leonard to pop off for 41 on that night. But on Tuesday, they held Leonard to just 24 points, and the shorthanded Clippers team fell to the Rockets, 102-95.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 26, and he was only one of five Rockets players who scored in double figures. Houston played an eight-man rotation, which is telling of how Udoka views his roster at this point of the season.