Ime Udoka wasn't having it when it came to questions about Dillon Brooks trying to hurt Stephen Curry during Game 5 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Throughout Wednesday night's contest, Brooks was active with his defense on Curry. He refused to let the Warriors star get any easy shots, going as far as to be physical with his contests. As a result, Golden State fans were not happy with how Brooks was defending Curry.

Udoka reflected on the events after the game. A reporter asked him about Brooks' physicality towards Curry, explaining to him on what the Warriors broadcasters said about it.

“Ime, one of the Warriors broadcasters tonight accused Dillon Brooks of intentionally swiping at Steph Curry's [injured] right thumb. How would you respond to that?” the reporter asked.

“I wouldn't,” Udoka responded.

Reporter: "Ime, one of the Warriors broadcasters tonight accused Dillon Brooks of intentionally swiping at Steph Curry's [injured] right thumb. How would you respond to that?" Ime Udoka: "I wouldn't."

What's next for Ime Udoka, Rockets

Whether or not Dillon Brooks was being too physical with Stephen Curry, it doesn't take away the fact that Ime Udoka and the Rockets dominated the Warriors throughout Game 5.

It was an important win for the Rockets to get, facing a 3-1 series deficit going into it. One more loss will end their season, so it made all the more sense for Houston to defend their homecourt with everything they got.

They scored 40 points in the first quarter, building a big lead and never looked back. Their momentum carried over for the rest of the game, flourishing with a red-hot offense while limiting the Warriors' star production.

Five players scored in double-digits on Houston's behalf, including Sengun. Fred VanVleet led the way with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from downtown. Amen Thompson came next with 25 points and six rebounds while Dillon Brooks provided 24 points.

The Rockets will hope to a force a Game 7 when they face the Warriors on the road in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 2.