Kon Knueppel entered Stephen Curry territory with his rookie feat in the Charlotte Hornets' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening.

Knueppel is halfway through his first year in the NBA with the Hornets. He has shined with spectacular performances, standing out as an elite shooter from beyond the arc.

In 36 minutes of action, Knueppel continued rolling with the 3-ball. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists. He shot 4-of-12 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

This means that Knueppel has made 165 triples in his rookie season so far. As a result, he tied Curry's number for made 3-pointers as a rookie, per theScore.

“Kon Knueppel has tied Steph Curry for made threes in a rookie season in 30 less games. 🤯 He's 41 shy of breaking Keegan Murray's record of 206,” the post read.

How Kon Knueppel, Hornets played against Pelicans

Kon Knueppel continues to enjoy an incredible rookie campaign, helping the Hornets take down the Pelicans to keep their win streak going.

New Orleans controlled the momentum at first, leading 64-49 at halftime. Despite this, Charlotte locked in on both sides of the ball by outscoring its opponents 53-31 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Five players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the win, including Knueppel. LaMelo Ball led the team with a stat line of 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 8-of-20 overall, including 3-of-14 from downtown, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Brandon Miller came next with 16 points and eight rebounds, Grant Williams had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Ryan Kalkbrenner provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Charlotte improved to a 23-28 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Milwaukee Bucks by three games and the Brooklyn Nets by 8.5 games while trailing the Atlanta Hawks by one game and the Chicago Bulls by 1.5 games.

Rolling with seven consecutive wins, the Hornets will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Houston Rockets on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.