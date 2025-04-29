The Houston Rockets are on the verge of elimination from the 2025 NBA Playoffs after suffering a 109-106 loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their series Monday night in San Francisco. As the final score suggests, that contest was decided in the final moments, with the Warriors executing better in the clutch than Houston.

The Dubs made the important buckets near the end of the game, including free-throw makes from Jimmy Butler, while also stopping the Rockets from getting key baskets down the stretch.

Many were quick to put the blame for the Rockets' Game 4 loss on Houston head coach Ime Udoka, whose decisions made him an easy target by fans online.

“Ime Udoka's main coaching skill is losing to the Warriors regardless of where he is coaching,” a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

From another X user: “Udoka has been completely destroyed by Kerr in this series and Kerr hasn’t done much of anything. That’s how bad Ime has been.”

“Ime Udoka was carried by Joe Mazzulla, Will Hardy, and Jayson Tatum. I know Brad Stevens is smiling right now,” a different comment read.

“I was told Ime Udoka is an ELITE coach,” a sarcastic comment on X read.

“That’s just not a good look for Houston man. Ime Udoka gotta be the most overrated coach of all time,” chimed in another fan.

Among the major decisions that Udoka made during the game was pulling Steven Adams from the court despite the veteran big man providing excellent value on the floor. Adams' size and combination with Alperen Sengun gave Golden State problems, as evidenced by his team-high plus-16.

But Udoka put Adams back on the bench after the Warriors tried fouling him on purpose. There was also Sengun's missed shot near the end of regulation, when he was stopped by Draymond Green following a failed attempt by Houston to put a smaller body on the big man off a switch.

But it's not the end of the season yet for Udoka and the Rockets. They still have a chance to atone for their shortcomings and turn things around amid the great odds against them pulling off a successful 3-1 series comeback.

Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston.