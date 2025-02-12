On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets will take the floor at home vs the Phoenix Suns in what will be the final game before the All-Star break for both squads. Alperen Sengun is on the injury report for the Rockets, currently listed as questionable with a lower back spasm. Here's everything we know about the injury and Sengun's availability for the clash vs the Suns.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Alperen Sengun playing status vs. Suns

Given that he was questionable on the injury report, there were doubts as to whether or not Alperen Sengun would be able to give it a go on Wednesday evening. Sengun has missed time with various injuries recently but did play in the Rockets' last four contests, including a recent win at home over the Toronto Raptors.

However, he has been given the green light to play against the Suns, as reported by Ben DuBose of the Rockets Wire.

Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. (left metacarpal fracture) and Fred VanVleet (right ankle strain) will miss the game. The Suns have yet to release their injury report, which is understandable given they are on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening.

The Rockets have been struggling a bit as of late, tumbling down the Western Conference standings with a string of tough losses, including two defeats at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets in recent weeks.

The impact of some of Houston's injuries, including to both Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., have certainly been felt during the rough patch, but it wasn't enough to convince the front office to do much of anything at the recent NBA trade deadline.

In any case, the Rockets and Suns are slated to tip things off at 8:30 PM ET from Houston.