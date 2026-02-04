It does not appear that Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant will be tuning into Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, at least according to what he told Kay Adams.

During an appearance on The Up and Adams Show, Adams asked Durant about his status for Super Bowl 60. He said he's “doing better” after his recent ankle injury, but when asked if he's good enough to “dance to Bad Bunny” during the Halftime Show, he dropped a bombshell.

“I haven't listened to Bad Bunny before,” Durant revealed.

Either way, it doesn't sound like Durant will be dancing during the show. He conceded that he's “not a big dancer,” though he did like Usher's past show.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show has been controversial

The decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show hasn't been loved by all. It has been controversial, to some degree.

An anonymous NFL player recently accused the league of “trying too hard with this international stuff,” claiming the artist “should be an American.” What they failed to note is that Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico and is an American citizen.

Still, he remains one of the biggest artists in the world. He just took home three Grammys at the 2026 ceremony, including Album of the Year forDeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

He will not be the only marquee name at the Super Bowl. Charlie Puth is set to sing the National Anthem before kickoff, and Green Day will perform at the opening ceremony.

This is also not Bad Bunny's first appearance during a Super Bowl Halftime Show. He previously made a cameo appearance during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's show. It's unknown if he plans to feature any special guests during his upcoming show.