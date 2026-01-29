It's less than a week away for Bad Bunny to hit the Super Bowl stage, and a pop singer is praising the star ahead of his performance.

In a conversation with Billboard, Benson Boone weighed in on the mixed reaction from people online about the Puerto Rican rapper's upcoming performance.

“I’ve seen a lot of mixed reviews online of people being excited about it and people not being excited about it,” Boone told the publication.

However, as for Boone, he is on the side of the internet that is excited for Bad Bunny.

“I think it’s cool to do something that brings in a whole new audience,” said Boone. “So I’m excited to see what he does. I think he’s extremely talented and has a lot of really, really good music.”

That is the very opposite of what President Donald Trump recently said about both Bad Bunny and Green Day, with the latter slated to open the Super Bowl ahead of the rapper's halftime performance.

“I think it’s a terrible choice,” he told The New York Post of the musicians. “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

There has been a lot of pushback on having Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl performer but there were a lot of others that have also came to his defense such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Marc Anthony, and more. In the backlash that has become worrisome to fans are the potential present of ICE agents at the Super Bowl. The reasoning caused the “MONACO” rapper to not put any shows in the U.S. for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent,” he told i-D of his tour decision last fall.

“But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he added.

Well while you might have to catch a flight to see Bad Bunny on tour, you'll be able to get a taste of what he will bring on stage at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 60 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off for the Lombardi Trophy.