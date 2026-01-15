Kevin Durant already has a vision for what comes next for Mike Tomlin, and it does not involve a sideline or a headset on Sundays.

After Tomlin officially stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport made it clear the longtime coach plans to step away from coaching in the near future, CBSSports reports. Steelers owner Art Rooney II echoed that message Wednesday, explaining Tomlin wants to spend time with family and explore opportunities he has not had space for during nearly two decades in the role.

That opened the door to a different kind of future, one Durant thinks fits perfectly.

During a conversation with Kay Adams, Durant did not hesitate when asked where he would like to see Tomlin on television.

“I would love to see him Monday Night Football,” Durant said.

KD wants Mike Tomlin on MNF in studio.. on @espn . How about First Take? pic.twitter.com/RZQEzx2nQq — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

Why Durant Thinks Tomlin Belongs on Monday Night Football

Durant explained that his interest goes beyond star power or name recognition. He pointed to how fans connect with coaches who break the game down and teach it from a studio setting. Durant specifically referenced the approach John Gruden takes on YouTube, praising his detailed film breakdowns and ability to make football concepts accessible. He also mentioned how Bill Belichick previously embraced a similar role before returning to coaching at the college level.

Tomlin’s resume makes that idea compelling. Across 19 seasons with Pittsburgh, he compiled a 119-114-2 record, reached the playoffs 13 times, won eight AFC North titles, and delivered a Super Bowl championship. His final game ended in a lopsided 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, one day before he stepped down.

In his farewell statement, Tomlin thanked the Rooney family, players, and staff, calling it an honor to lead the franchise. While his coaching chapter pauses, Durant sees a new lane opening, one where Tomlin’s voice, insight, and presence could elevate Monday nights.

If Tomlin follows that path, Durant already sounds ready to tune in.