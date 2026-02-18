The Houston Rockets had two representatives at NBA All-Star weekend with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, but a lot of the talk on social media was about an alleged burner account belonging to Durant.

During the weekend, as the All-Star festivities were taking place in Los Angeles, California, fans on social media found a Twitter account that is alleged to have belonged to and been used by Kevin Durant. Twitter users claimed the future NBA Hall-of-Famer used the accounts to trash talk current and former teammates.

Do you believe KDF will address the burner of his @gethigher77 weird how all his friends in search engine are the ones who are responding to it and he goes in chats on it trashing teammates pic.twitter.com/ICzj2f912E — Ryan (@basedfrog23) February 15, 2026

During the Rockets first practice out of the All-Star break on Wednesday morning, Kevin Durant was asked about the alleged Twitter account that surfaced and went viral on social media.

“I know you've got to ask these questions, but I'm not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant said. “I'm just here to focus on the season and keep but pushing. But I get you have to ask those questions. My teammates know what it is, we've been locked in the whole season. We've enjoyed our break, had a great practice today, and looking forward to the road trip.”

"I'm not here to get into Twitter nonsense. … My teammates know what it is, we've been locked in the whole season." Rockets star Kevin Durant when asked about his alleged burner account 🗣 (via @SportsVanessa, Q: @ByVarunShankar)pic.twitter.com/2fYU6agrLL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2026

A 16-time NBA All-Star, Kevin Durant has helped lead the Rockets to a top four seed in the Western Conference with a 33-20 record through the All-Star break. In 50 appearances this season, Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from three, and 88 percent from the free throw line.

This season, Kevin Durant — 31,862 points — has passed both both Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki on the NBA's All-Time Scoring list, currently sitting in sixth place with Michael Jordan up next at 32,292 career points.

Houston kicks off their post-All-Star break schedule with a two-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks before returning home for a two-game home-stand against the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings.