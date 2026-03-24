On Saturday, Kevin Durant passed Michael Jordan and is now fifth on the all-time scoring list — a major feat for the future Hall of Famer and arguably the best pure scorer in the history of the NBA. But the Houston Rockets star is far from finished in racking up the points, especially if Monday night is any indication. Despite the Houston Rockets' 132-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Durant dominated once more, recording 40 points in his team's failed comeback bid.

Before all is said and done in Durant's career, it is very likely that he surpasses Kobe Bryant's all-time scoring tally as well, which would put him in fourth on the all-time scoring list. If he keeps playing at a high level for three more seasons, he might end up surpassing Karl Malone as well.

But the Rockets star knows that his place on the all-time scoring list is far from safe. In fact, he is celebrating the likes of Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards and he believes that they're on their way to catching him eventually.

“Sooner than that. There’s a lot of guys on the way,” Durant said in an appearance on Boardroom Talks. “They hitting those marks that I hit at that time.”

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Indeed, Doncic and Edwards have been scoring machines early in their careers, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The former, in particular, has been on a heater as of late, even dropping 60 points in a recent victory over the Miami Heat.

Now, the goal for the next generation is to stay healthy. Soft tissue injuries have become more rampant than ever. In fact, Edwards is dealing with knee troubles at present.

But Durant has missed significant time in his career; he had a foot injury back in his OKC days, he tore his Achilles in 2019 and missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season, and he's endured a few injury problems as well over the past few seasons. But he's still racking up the points — leaving a legacy that he's hoping he would.

“I hope I left that impact on the game in that way,” Durant added.