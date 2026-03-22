The Houston Rockets witnessed history as Kevin Durant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and head coach Ime Udoka made sure the moment stood out. For the Rockets, this was bigger than numbers. It was legacy. It was greatness unfolding in real time. Under the lights, milestones like this reshape how fans see the game.

Ime Udoka on Kevin Durant passing Michael Jordan on the all time scoring list: "Its an honor for everybody to be apart of that…. Don't want to make it an afterthought to be top 5 all time in scoring. The efficiency, professionalism he plays with you kind of take it for… pic.twitter.com/lnz9LOHQ6w — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 22, 2026

“Its an honor for everybody to be apart of that…. Don't want to make it an afterthought to be top 5 all time in scoring. The efficiency, professionalism he plays with you kind of take it for granted. Passing a name like MJ is a huge accomplishment. I'm sure he'll have some more names to chop off next.”

Durant’s climb reflects more than longevity. It shows precision. It shows discipline. Night after night, he delivers. That consistency matters, especially in a league that moves fast.

A milestone that demands attention for the Rockets

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At the same time, passing Michael Jordan on the NBA scoring list forces a pause. It demands recognition. Few players ever reach that level. Fewer still move beyond it. For the Rockets, having a front-row seat adds meaning. Ime Udoka understands that.

Meanwhile, the next name in sight on the NBA scoring list is Kobe Bryant. The gap is within reach. As a result, every point brings Kevin Durant closer to another legendary mark.

Still, Durant is not slowing down. Instead, the climb continues. The numbers keep moving up the NBA scoring list.

And as the list keeps shifting, one question now echoes louder than ever: how many more legends will Kevin Durant pass before he’s done?