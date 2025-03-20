ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we'll see the continuation of this cross-conference series between these two ball clubs. The Houston Rockets (45-25) will take on the Miami Heat (29-40) as Miami leads the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Heat prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference, just one game ahead of the Nuggets and Lakers trailing closely behind. They most recently took down the Orlando Magic 116-108 for a season best eighth-straight win. They'll look to keep streaking as the road betting favorites in this one.

The Miami Heat are holding onto the 10-spot in the Eastern Conference and are looking at a play-in series against the Bulls if they hold position. They most recently fell the the Detroit Pistons 116-113 following a Cade Cunningham buzzer-beater for their ninth-consecutive loss. Their backs are against the wall as they search for a win at home.

Here are the Rockets-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Heat Odds

Houston Rockets: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Miami Heat: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Sun, NBA TV

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA and they dominated the Magic from the field and on the glass during their last game. Four of their eight wins during this current winning streak have come by double-digits as both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been playing at their highest levels all season. Fred VanVleet is also averaging 5.6 APG with only 1.5 turnovers per game, giving this team and extremely competent and efficient ball handler to distribute the rock.

Alperen Sengun leads us to our 8th straight win with a double-double in Orlando! 📊 22 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST@MemorialHermann | #Liftoff pic.twitter.com/6tyoXdR7SF — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet



Amen Thompson remains “out” for the Rockets as of now, but his efforts on the defensive end will bode very well for the Rockets as this young team navigates the impending playoffs. Look for Dillon Brooks to be tasked with guarding Tyler Herro throughout this game and if he's able to do so effectively, we should see the rest of the Rockets follow suit in putting together a strong performance on defense.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat haven't won a game at home in over two weeks as they dropped yet another thanks to a deep three by Pistons' Cade Cunningham to beat the buzzer in their most recent effort. The Heat held a lead during the fourth quarter as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo combined for 59 of their 113 points. For a team that survives off their three-point shooting, the Heat shot just 31.3% from behind the arc and couldn't do enough to fend off a Pistons comeback on their defensive end.

Davion through contact 🗣️ We lead 109-108 with 3:40 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/PNyQ6LZ9ZO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet



Despite their recent woes, the Miami Heat are 9-1 in their last 10 meetings against Houston and took down the Rockets 104-100 during their December meeting. Of course, things look a little different for the Heat this time around, but they can rest easy knowing Kel'el Ware will offer them a great defensive option in the paint against Houston's Alperen Sengun. If Tyler Herro can continue his hot shooting with Duncan Robinson adding a spark from three, the Heat could eventually break this losing streak with a hot shooting night.

Final Rockets-Heat Prediction & Pick

These two teams are trending in completely opposite directions as the Rockets look for nine-straight wins and the Heat look to avoid 10-straight losses. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have been sustaining their strong play throughout this losing streak, but they could certainly use some support from the rest of their team, especially in shooting the deep ball.

The Rockets have been the opposite in spreading the ball around and constantly seeing a new player contribute something to a win. Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun can both distribute the ball effectively, which opens lanes for players like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to thrive within their offense. If we see another double-double performance from Sengun during this game, the Rockets should be able to cruise to another decisive winning streak. Let's roll with Houston to cover the spread and win the game.

Final Rockets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -5 (-110)