The LA Clippers are in talks to trade All-Star guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland. The talks are ongoing and in the advanced stages, but no deal has been finalized as of yet.

Over the last 12 hours that the rumors have surfaced, a lot of fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations with Harden requesting yet another trade out of what appeared to be a positive situation.

One Houston Rockets fan took to Twitter on Tuesday morning, 12 hours after the reports came out, to take his jab at the 11-time NBA All-Star and 3-time NBA scoring champion.

“If James Harden never ends up winning a ring, he’ll go down with the nastiest, most empty legacy of any NBA superstar ever,” said the Rockets fan. “I’m not even mad at it. But this is exactly why Ime [Udoka] didn’t want to bring him to Houston and this is why I’m so thankful the Rockets went with Fred instead.”

If James Harden never ends up winning a ring, he’ll go down with the nastiest, most empty legacy of any NBA superstar ever. I’m not even mad at it. But this is exactly why Ime didn’t want to bring him to Houston and this is why I’m so thankful the Rockets went with Fred instead. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) February 3, 2026

About 20 minutes after the tweet went live, Rockets star Kevin Durant chimed in and replied.

“Who the f*ck wants to know what Roosh thinks at a time like this?” Durant replied.

Article Continues Below

Who the fucks wants to know what Roosh thinks at a time like this — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 3, 2026

Kevin Durant is a multiple-time teammate of James Harden's, having played together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets. The two are also very close friends and have, on some level, always wanted to play together again after the ugly end to both of their stints with the Nets.

It should come as no surprise then to see how Durant defended his friend former teammate.

In 44 games played this season, James Harden has averaged 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.

Harden was not named to the 2026 NBA All-Star team despite putting forth his highest scoring season since his last full season with the Houston Rockets back in 2019-20.

Durant was named an NBA All-Star this season, averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the Rockets in 36.8 minutes a night.