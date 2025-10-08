All-Star Kevin Durant is excited to start a new chapter in his NBA career with the Houston Rockets, which officially begins against his former team, the champion Oklahoma City Thunder, at the Paycom Center on October 21. Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Durant confirmed a contract extension with the Rockets is on the horizon, as Houston will look to maximize its newfound championship window with the future Hall of Fame forward.

Before facing the Thunder, the team Durant played the first nine seasons of his NBA career for before leaving it to win with the Golden State Warriors, he knows the relevance of his return on a night the franchise celebrates its first title, he said on FanDuel TV's Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“I just think that is what you call an impact on the league. I just think that I’ve been around for so long that that storyline still has some type of legs for you to be the first game on this new broadcast,” Durant said. “I don’t know whether to think that’s cool or not, but it is what it is. I know what it is. It should be a fun night, though.

“OKC getting their rings. I’m in the building; hopefully, they'll pan over to see my reaction — that’s really what it's about. Them getting their rings is the most important thing, though.”

For Durant, having won two championships with the Warriors, he's neither happy nor upset to see the Thunder celebrate its first title.

“I’m not happy or like sad or mad, I missed out because I mean I’ve won a championship, two of them for one,” Durant said. “And then for two, this was like a decade ago.”

Durant would go on to win back-to-back championships with the Warriors in 2018. However, after brief stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, he hasn't returned to the NBA Finals since then.

Kevin Durant confirms Rockets contract extension

After the Suns put Kevin Durant on the trade market, the Rockets reached a deal ahead of the last season of his current deal. At Media Day, Durant says he expects to extend his contract with the Rockets, per Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko.

“I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening,” Durant told reporters. “Just seeing the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after the James Harden-Chris Paul era. You know, seeing what Ime (Udoka) got here and turned it around so fast.”

Durant will make $54.7 million this season with the Rockets. He is eligible to receive a two-year, $122 million contract extension.