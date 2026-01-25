The Houston Rockets got a big win against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in their latest game, but some people were too focused on things going on courtside. Kevin Durant has shown that he isn't afraid of going back-and-forth with fans on the internet, and he'll do it in person as well. That's what he did in Detroit, but it wasn't a Pistons fan who was giving him problems; it seemed to be someone who was a fan of him.

The fan had a Nets' Durant jersey, and the video shows the Rockets' star walking up to him.

“Who the f— you talking to motherf—–… What would you do out here… Fat motherf—–, you can’t do s—… Watch your f—— mouth… You look kinda stupid, don't apologize,” Durant said.

“Who the f*ck you talking to motherf*cker… What would you do out here… Fat motherf*cker, you can’t do sh*t… Watch your f*ckin’ mouth… You look kinda stupid, don't apologize." Kevin Durant didn't hold back on a fan for telling him how to play 😳pic.twitter.com/a1mC9F8ivj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

Durant was pulled away from talking to the fan, but he kept coming back to talk to him. It seemed as if the fan understood what Durant was trying to say after a while, but they continued to go back-and-forth. It even got to a point where the fan took his Nets jersey off.

Durant may be the only player in the league to go back-and-forth with someone for an extended period of time, and it's always a sight to see. It's already interesting when he does it on social media, but when he does it in person, it's even better.

The good thing for the Rockets is that Durant can talk trash and still give the opposing teams buckets. The Rockets have struggled on offense over the past few weeks, and Durant has been the one constant on the team. Head coach Ime Udoka doesn't want to play Durant so many minutes, but when he's playing at a high level, it's hard to keep him on the bench for so long.