The Houston Rockets are taking on the Detroit Pistons as the club attempts to earn its 27th win of the season. At one point in the contest, Kevin Durant stole the spotlight when he began chirping with a fan attending the game.

After hitting his first free-throw attempt, the 37-year-old forward talked trash with a Pistons fan sitting somewhere behind the basket. Durant made an NSFW comment to the unknown fan before going back to the free-throw line to shoot his second attempt.

Kevin Durant and a Pistons fan going back and forth 😳🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ISyUanIj2w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

Durant has never been shy to talk trash with fans and other players. He's been rather vocal throughout his career. So, these antics are nothing new to the 18-year veteran. The Rockets star has also voiced his opinion many times on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is Kevin Durant's first season with the Rockets. He's playing a major role in helping the club remain competitive in the Western Conference. With the team in fourth place, Houston seems to be on the path to the playoffs ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 15-time All-Star entered Friday's contest averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He's also shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the three-point line. Durant has also been incredibly reliable for Houston, as this game against the Pistons is his 41st contest of the season. So, he's only missed two games so far this year.

Not including the game against the Pistons, the Rockets have 10 more games on the schedule before the All-Star Break. That gives the club an opportunity to potentially rise the ranks in the Western Conference before beginning the second half of the regular season.