After the Houston Rockets were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in a 103-89 Game 7 loss, NBA legend and FS1 analyst Paul Pierce didn't hold back. His brutally honest take on the Speak show quickly went viral– and for good reason. Check out what Pierce had to say in this post from ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“I learned more about Houston than I did about the Warriors. Houston needs another player; they need a go-to scorer." Paul Pierce explains what he took out of the Warriors-Rockets Game 7 matchup 🗣️ (via @SpeakOnFS1)

pic.twitter.com/UqUZL2sqU3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

His analysis went beyond box scores, it cut straight to the heart of Houston's problems. Despite dominating the league in offensive rebounds all season, the Rockets failed to convert second-chance opportunities into meaningful points. They were relentless on the glass, but they had no answer when it came to creating buckets late in games.

This wasn't just a bad shooting night– it exposed a roster flaw. Houston's offensive predictability made it easier for Golden State's defense to collapse and shut them down without a dependable perimeter threat or late-game shot creator.

In contrast, the Warriors' Game 7 win was powered by veteran poise and superstar execution. Stephen Curry erupted for 22 fourth-quarter points, reminding everyone why Golden State remains a nightmare matchup in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

Pierce's comments highlighted a sobering truth: the Houston offensive issues are real.

“They need another player,” he emphasized– someone who can consistently step up when defenses tighten and possessions matter most.

Houston's gritty identity, built on physicality and rebounding, simply wasn't enough. While they led the NBA with 1,200 offensive rebounds this season, they couldn't manufacture offense in the clutch. Their lack of scoring versatility proved fatal against a battle-tested Warriors team.

Pierce closed his remarks with a warning for future playoff opponents. “If it goes to seven, advantage is going to go to the Warriors.”

For Houston, that should be a wake-up call. Until the Rockets find a go-to scorer to complement their young core, they'll keep falling short when it counts the most.