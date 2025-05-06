On Sunday evening, the Houston Rockets' season came to a painful conclusion with a Game 7 home loss to the Golden State Warriors. It brought to an end any chance of a historic 3-1 comeback, and also concluded what was the first season of real success for Houston in several years.

The major storyline for Houston in this matchup was Jalen Green, who struggled mightily in every game outside of Game 2.

Recently, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone was asked about data that supports the notion that the team was better with Green off the floor this season, per Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets.

“That's a really flawed question. There's great data that we have and we use. I can make data say whatever I want it to say. We heavily use it, but we're careful,” said Stone.

The Rockets were certainly better with Green off the floor during their series against the Warriors. Green scored in single digits in five out of the seven games this series and was for the most part a complete nonfactor for Houston despite being their leading scorer this season.

Should the Rockets make a trade?

Almost immediately after their season ended, fans began speculating that Green could be a potential trade chip for the Rockets to try to bring in a more proven scorer to help out their mediocre half-court offense.

Potential names that have come up frequently are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, though the price to get the Milwaukee Bucks star would likely be significantly higher and include way more than just Jalen Green and another role player.

Half-court offense was always going to be a question mark for the Rockets as they embarked on their first playoff journey since 2020, and those fears indeed came to fruition against a talented Warriors defense.

Still, that shouldn't take away from what was overall a very successful season under second year head coach Ime Udoka.

The Rockets will now turn their attention to the upcoming NBA Draft, assuming they don't part with some of those assets in a trade.