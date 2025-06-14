After spending a year and a half on the sidelines with a knee injury, it was unclear if veteran center Steven Adams would ever make a meaningful impact in the NBA again. He decisively answered those questions while helping the Houston Rockets grab the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season. He is now reaping the rewards of those stalwart efforts, courtesy of a three-year, $39 million contract extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Rockets are moving with purpose, making a swift deal ahead of what many expect to be a highly active summer in Space City. While a $13 million average annual salary admittedly seems expensive for a player who logged 13.7 minutes per game during the regular season, those who watched the playoffs are fully aware of the noticeable impact Adams still provides inside.

If not for the 31-year-old big man, Houston would not have pushed the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 in the opening round of the postseason. He averaged 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 block in 22.1 minutes per contest during the series.

Article Continues Below
More Houston Rockets News
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) finishes off a dunk in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena.
Russell Westbrook’s 10 greatest accomplishments, rankedSpencer See ·
In middle is Kevin Durant in Suns jersey. On one side of him is Durant photoshopped in Spurs jersey (number 35), on other side he is photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey (number 35).
Ranking Kevin Durant trade destinations among 5 ‘most interested’ teamsBailey Bassett ·
Mystery player in the middle, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green around him, Blue lightning in the background
Houston Rockets’ perfect outcome for No. 10 pick in 2025 NBA DraftEnzo Flojo ·
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.
Rockets’ Jalen Green shows off wild Dennis Rodman tattooJackson Stone ·
image thumbnail
NBA rumors: Nets exploring Cam Johnson trade with Raptors, RocketsErik Slater ·
Rockets, Joan Beringer, Danny Wolf, Will Riley, NBA Draft
3 players Houston Rockets must avoid in 2025 NBA DraftCameron Zunkel ·

The Rockets were considering alternative options at the backup center position, with 2021 NBA champion and former All-Star Brook Lopez sitting atop that list, but they clearly covet the defensive toughness that Adams brings to this squad. A successful youth movement cannot take shape without valuable veterans lending a helping hand. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso proves as much. Houston is trying to follow in OKC's footsteps by retaining one of its most experienced members.

This season was about breaking through and ending a five-year playoffs drought. During the 2025-26 campaign, the Rockets will look to establish themselves as an undeniable contender in an always loaded Western Conference. Re-signing Steven Adams may just be the first step they take toward achieving that goal.

All eyes are on this revitalized franchise as a potentially historic offseason lies ahead.