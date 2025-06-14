After spending a year and a half on the sidelines with a knee injury, it was unclear if veteran center Steven Adams would ever make a meaningful impact in the NBA again. He decisively answered those questions while helping the Houston Rockets grab the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season. He is now reaping the rewards of those stalwart efforts, courtesy of a three-year, $39 million contract extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Rockets are moving with purpose, making a swift deal ahead of what many expect to be a highly active summer in Space City. While a $13 million average annual salary admittedly seems expensive for a player who logged 13.7 minutes per game during the regular season, those who watched the playoffs are fully aware of the noticeable impact Adams still provides inside.

If not for the 31-year-old big man, Houston would not have pushed the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 in the opening round of the postseason. He averaged 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 block in 22.1 minutes per contest during the series.

The Rockets were considering alternative options at the backup center position, with 2021 NBA champion and former All-Star Brook Lopez sitting atop that list, but they clearly covet the defensive toughness that Adams brings to this squad. A successful youth movement cannot take shape without valuable veterans lending a helping hand. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso proves as much. Houston is trying to follow in OKC's footsteps by retaining one of its most experienced members.

This season was about breaking through and ending a five-year playoffs drought. During the 2025-26 campaign, the Rockets will look to establish themselves as an undeniable contender in an always loaded Western Conference. Re-signing Steven Adams may just be the first step they take toward achieving that goal.

All eyes are on this revitalized franchise as a potentially historic offseason lies ahead.