The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will be facing off in the first round of the playoffs, and it looks like the tension is already building between the two teams. This all started last season when both teams were fighting for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, and they played late in the season. Tari Eason had a shirt on that said “Warriors come out to play,” and then he did an interview saying, “I don't like the Warriors.”

"I don't like the Warriors" – Tari Eason

Fans are already buying into the hate between the two teams, and you can see it in the replies from the resurfaced clip.

“Took every ounce they had to beat Memphis at home.. Rockets fans need to realize these ain’t the guys Harden played.. HOU in 5 or 6,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“And this is why I think we’re gonna win. No one can give me a good reason other than experience being the reason why we would lose. This isn’t the old Rockets,” another user wrote.

“I absolutely agree with Tari,” a third user wrote.

It looks like the Rockets fans are rolling with Eason and the Rockets, and they believe that they have a chance against the Warriors.

Rockets and Warriors series already building tension

Not only did Eason have those comments about the Warriors, but Dillon Brooks has a long history with them, which goes back to when he was on the Memphis Grizzlies. It's safe to say that he and Draymond Green are not fond of each other, and the Warriors' forward once dedicated a segment on his podcast just to diss Brooks.

Dillon Brooks vs Draymond Green rematch bout to feed families

Both are passionate about the game, and there will definitely be a lot of back-and-forth between them. The only hope that things don't get out of hand is that their teammates control what's going on, and they focus on the game.

The Rockets may have surprised many people this season after locking up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and now they have to prove that they're legit. It won't be easy because the Warriors are a team that has a lot of experience in these types of environments, and they know how to flip the switch during this time of the year.

It should be an exciting series with a young, hungry team going up against a veteran team, and it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top.