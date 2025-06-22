Kevin Durant will have a very interesting extension decision after his blockbuster move to the Houston Rockets. The former Phoenix Suns' superstar has found a new home on a team built to win now. Houston decided to open its championship window Sunday afternoon, dealing Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick, and five second-round picks for the all-time great. The Rockets are coming off a terrific second season under head coach Ime Udoka, finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Houston's season ended in a thrilling seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors. While there were some encouraging signs during this playoff run, the Rockets showed severe limitations on the offensive side of the floor. Green and Brooks were quality starters for the franchise, but trading two volume shooters for a generational offensive talent like Durant immediately elevates this team's ceiling. However, NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan detailed a major decision the now 36-year-old will have to make in the near future, since he is still in the last year of his current deal.

Kevin Durant can extend with the Houston Rockets for up to two years, $122.1 million starting on July 6. 2026-27: $59.5 million

2027-28: $ 62.5 million He could extend for less to help them build a stronger roster, but have more flexibility to fit it with Green and Brooks gone. — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The pressure is on the Rockets now to contend for a championship

This is what Houston's roster looks like now. A starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Kevin Durant, and Alperen Sengun, with a bench unit of Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore. On paper, that looks like a championship-contending squad that maintains its defensive versatility while elevating its offensive upside. Of course, that possibility is predicated on Sengun and Thompson continuing to develop.

While the Rockets' center made his first All-Star team last season, he's improved gradually throughout his young career. On the other hand, Thompson took a significant leap in his second year and has best-player-on-a-championship-team potential. Amen will have to improve his efficiency as a jump shooter, but adding KD will immediately put less pressure on him in that skill set.

Overall, there is, of course, a risk with this trade. Durant is relatively injury-prone and definitely in the twilight of his career. However, the fact that Houston did not have to gut its roster for a current top-20 player in the league has to be exciting for fans of the franchise. It's clear the Rockets believe in their core's ability to contend right now. They wouldn't have traded for KD if they didn't.