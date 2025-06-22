In shocking news on Sunday, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant in what ends a long saga, resulting in the 36-year-old star finishing his stint with the Phoenix Suns. As the Rockets have been in rumors for Durant, a video has revealed the forward's reaction to the news in real-time.

According to a video from Arye Pulli, Durant was on stage at Fanatics Fest, where he was being interviewed, and the news was announced right during the event. He would even be asked if it was real, per Pulli, as one could tell he just found out the news and answered how his destination sounded.

“We’re gonna see man, we’re gonna see,” Durant said.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets while he was ON STAGE at Fanatics Fest. He had no clue and even asked if it was real. On his first reaction to being traded: “We’re gonna see man, we’re gonna see.” pic.twitter.com/UKixsyLT6B — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What the Rockets gave up for Kevin Durant

Looking at what the Rockets offered in the trade for Durant, which was ultimately accepted, was Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. He would also write on X, formerly Twitter, that the Miami Heat, along with Houston, were finalists, and a deal was reached on Sunday morning.

Article Continues Below

“BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets,” Charania said. “For Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

“Blockbuster trade on the final day of the NBA season,” Charania continued. “The Suns engaged in deep conversations with the two Durant finalists — Houston and Miami — over the last 24 hours and reached an agreement on the deal Sunday morning.”

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EwrbA2ES9O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Durant has been with Phoenix ever since the 2022-23 season, when he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets, as the stint has been widely considered to be disappointing, especially how the team missed the postseason last season. This past season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc.

The Rockets have no doubt improved their team with Durant, giving them an elite scorer, many considering him to be one of the greatest of all time. Houston is looking to further improve after finishing with a 52-30 record, which put them second in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.