The Houston Rockets were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, which didn't come as much of a surprise. However, an emerging name for them to trade for is Kevin Durant. However, ESPN insider Bobby Marks is skeptical.

While the Rockets have emerged as a front-runner for Durant, the move might not be necessary. After all, the Rockets took Golden State to seven games and showed true grit.

It was also their first time in the playoffs with that group. As Marks explained on the NBA on ESPN, trading for Durant might not be necessary.

“Do you need to go out and get a superstar?” Marks said. “I would be cautious about that. I think if you're going to go out and get a Kevin Durant, it's a watered-down package. Would you give them their ninth pick back and their unprotected pick in ‘27 and then Jaylen Green, and you know, fillers? I would.

“I wouldn't touch Jabari Smith, and I wouldn't touch certainly Amen Thompson, and I'm not touching Sengun. You know, you basically have to kind of draw a line in the sand as far as what's available and what's not available.”

Bobby Marks wants Rockets' patience about trading for Kevin Durant

Although Durant is an incredible player, it might not be the most timely move. However, there is one option the Rockets could pursue if they were desperate.

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks were also eliminated from the first round. And with Damian Lillard set to likely miss next season with an Achilles injury, Antetokounmpo might want out.

Houston has the trade assets necessary to pull off a deal. Not to mention, Antetokounmpo is under contract for the next three years. Meanwhile Durant, as an older player, and you’d have to extend his contract, considering he has one year remaining.

The Rockets proved during their series against the Warriors they could use a scoring star. However, they need someone to trust for consistent points like Durant, despite not fitting in with their growth timeline.

They were hoping Jalen Green could be that piece for them. Although he scored 38 points in Game 2, Green had duds throughout the Rockets series.

Granted it was his first playoff experience, Houston might want to win-now, considering its regular season. If that's the case, they might put all of their eggs in one basket and attempt to land Durant.

If not, they'll stick with the young core and let them figure everything out.