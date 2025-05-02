After suffering a knee injury in Game 5, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green will play in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Rockets beat the Warriors 131-116, keeping their season alive amid the Warriors' 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. However, Green shared his honest take on his production throughout Houston's first-round series.

Green hasn't been at his best throughout the opening-round series' first five games. But he is hopeful that will change in Friday's Game 6 matchup, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

“I don’t think I’ve played good at all, for real. I had one game at the crib, which was pretty good, but overall, I haven’t really been myself,” Green said. “But that’s okay. First time experience, just gotta get back to being aggressive and stop overthinking.”

Green finished with 11 points on 3-of-8 attempts, including 2-of-4 from deep, eight rebounds, and a pair of assists in Game 5. Throughout the first five games of the Rockets' postseason, he's averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, which, scoring-wise, is a far cry from the 21.0 points he posted throughout the regular season.

The rest of the Rockets' starters scored 15+ points, including Fred VanVleet's team-high 26 points. Amen Thompson finished with 25 points, five steals, and three blocks. Dillon Brooks added 24.

Perhaps Jalen Green will turn in his best season performance in Game 6 as the Rockets will look to force a do-or-die Game 7 series finale against the Warriors.

Dillon Brooks sounds off on targeting Stephen Curry accusations

Rockets guard Dillon Brooks will always look for an advantage on the defensive end of the floor. However, purposely hurting an opponent isn't what he's trying to do after fighting off accusations of attempting to hurt Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry.

After Game 5, Brook explained the difference between being a tactical defender and deliberately trying to harm Curry, per Oh No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“I've been playing the game,” Brooks said. “If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

Curry is playing with an injured thumb in his shooting hand, which he has been dealing with throughout the Warriors' first-round series against the Rockets. Curry finished with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-9 from deep, but is averaging 23.4 points on 48.8% shooting, including 39.6% from deep throughout the series.

It was undoubtedly Curry's worst shooting performance in his last five games, but he could bounce back in front of his home crowd in Game 6.