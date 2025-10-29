Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant believes that players should embrace social media interactions with fans — even when those exchanges get heated. The 37-year-old star recently shared his perspective on The Pivot Podcast, explaining why he thinks responding directly to critics helps grow the NBA’s popularity and strengthens the connection between players and fans.

“When you look at the big picture I really believe that these people that I might be s—–ting on sometimes they enjoy these interactions,” Durant said. “That might push them to go buy more NBA tickets or buy the league pass, or subscribe more to our game. I feel like if we all were a little bit more authentic with these responses all of our games would grow.”

Durant, who has long been known for his willingness to confront fans online, added that he sees the back-and-forth as a positive for the sport’s culture.

“It all helps the game in my opinion. It helps the relationship between fans and players in my opinion,” he said.



The two-time NBA champion and former MVP has developed a reputation for his unfiltered approach on social media over the years. He has acknowledged in the past that he used burner accounts to engage with fans and defend himself anonymously earlier in his career, but now primarily responds directly through his personal account.

Durant explained that he believes players engaging with fans — whether through humor, debate, or criticism — adds authenticity and entertainment value to the NBA. He said those interactions make players more relatable and ultimately boost fan interest.

When co-host Channing Crowder asked why Durant feels the need to respond to criticism from random users online, the Rockets star said fans deserve to hear from him directly.

“He needs to know too. Like seriously, if you’re questioning what I’m doing then why not get it from the source if you’re that interested,” Durant said.

Durant’s transparency mirrors leadership approach in debut season with Rockets

Durant’s remarks reflect his long-standing philosophy about transparency and personal connection in professional sports. While many players opt to ignore online critics, Durant argues that responding — especially when done candidly — keeps the conversation about basketball alive and deepens the fan experience.

Now in his first season with Houston after being acquired in a blockbuster seven-team trade from the Phoenix Suns, Durant has continued to draw attention both for his performance and his outspokenness. Through three games, he is averaging 26.3 points, six rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three in 36.3 minutes per contest.

The Rockets, who snapped a two-game skid with a 137-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, improved to 1-2 on the young season. They will travel to Toronto for an international matchup against the Raptors (1-3) on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Durant’s comments highlight his belief that the modern NBA thrives on authenticity and engagement — both on and off the court. For one of the game’s most accomplished veterans, sparking conversation with fans online isn’t about controversy; it’s about connection and continuing to grow the league’s reach in the digital era.