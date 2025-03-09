The Houston Rockets had a brutal injury update on guard Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard would be in a splint for about four weeks, as head coach Ime Udoka told media on the guard's health, per the Associated Press' Kristie Rieken. He said that the injury is to the top of his thumb and not the lower portion, which is a “better outcome.”

Sheppard suffered the injury during Houston's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 6, when he slapped down on the ball on a foul on Zion Williamson.

This season, he is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game after 45 appearances. He is shooting 33.2% from the field, including 27.9% from beyond the arc.

What's next for Rockets after Reed Sheppard injury

It is a tough update for the Houston Rockets to be without a key guard in their rotation. Despite the struggles Reed Sheppard has had this season, he still would have a significant role in the offense as the team's third pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, the Rockets performed strong in their 146-117 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They took a 39-28 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They outscored New Orleans in all four quarters, having their offense prove too much for their opponents to handle.

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Rockets with three reaching 20 points. Dillon Brooks led the way with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, including 7-of-11 from downtown. Alperen Sengun came next with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds while Aaron Holiday provided 20 points and four rebounds.

Houston improved to 39-25 on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following Saturday's win over the Pelicans, the Rockets will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Orlando Magic on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.