The Golden State Warriors are coming into Game 3 of their first round playoff series against the Houston Rockets having gotten a 1-1 split in the first two games. Coming back to their homecourt, the Warriors will have the support of their fans behind them in Game 3. And they might have extra motivation as well. Prior to Game 4, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka took a shot at Warriors fans.

During Ime Udoka’s pregame media availability ahead of Game 3, he was asked if he had a chance to walk around town and if any Warriors fans noticed him. He questioned the bravery of Warriors fans in person versus online.

“I walk a lot, I walk every city,” Udoka said. “Very pleasant. . .Honestly, whenever you go, you might have hostility online and all this, but in person nobody says anything. You’re not as brave in person.”

The Warriors are looking to take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series against the Rockets with Game 3 incoming. Whether or not Udoka’s comments provided any extra motivation remains to be seen. But he wasn’t quite taking a shot at Warriors fans, more so just commenting on fanbases in general and online personas versus in person.

The Warriors are going to be shorthanded, however, in Game 3. Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the game due to an injury he suffered during Game 2. Rockets wing Amen Thompson was attempting to follow his own miss when he crashed into Butler’s back causing Butler to fall to the floor.

While the Rockets are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors are the more veteran and experienced team. With their split in the first two games, the Warriors effectively stole homecourt from the Rockets and have put themselves in good position to take command of the series.

As of publication though, the Rockets held an early lead in the first quarter.