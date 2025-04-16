The Indiana Pacers are not sneaking into this year’s playoffs—they're charging in with momentum and something to prove. This version of the Pacers is fast, fearless, and battle-tested. However, they face a formidable first-round opponent in the Milwaukee Bucks. That's a team that defeated them three times in the regular season and boasts two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Damian Lillard. That said, don’t expect Indiana to back down. If anything, the Pacers are built for this kind of challenge. Here are four bold predictions for how Indiana can flip the script in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Regular Season Recap: Fast-Paced Ascent to 50 Wins

The 2024-25 campaign was somewhat of a coming-of-age story for the Pacers. Rick Carlisle’s squad finished with a 50-32 record. That was good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They finally emerged as a complete team after years of potential and promise. Tyrese Haliburton took yet another leap as a floor general, averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists while leading the league in transition opportunities. The team’s identity—high-tempo offense, precise ball movement, and balanced scoring—helped them navigate injuries and fierce conference competition. Take note, though, that the Pacers went 1-3 against the Bucks in the regular season. Indiana’s lone win was a 115-114 escape act back in mid-March. That hinted at their upset potential, but it also showed how the Bucks might have a slight edge in matchups.

Here we will discuss the four Indiana Pacers bold predictions for 2025 NBA Playoffs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

1. Tyrese Haliburton Will Be the Best Guard in the Series

Damian Lillard may be the household name, but he's nursing an injury. Meanwhile, Haliburton is playing like a true superstar of the league. He entered this year with something to prove—and he delivered. In his fifth NBA season, he continued to become the heartbeat of Indiana’s top-seven offense.

Against the Bucks, Haliburton should elevate his game even further. Expect him to pick apart Milwaukee’s drop coverage with surgical precision, exploiting the Bucks’ aging perimeter defenders. Sure, Antetokounmpo and Lillard will get their points. However, Haliburton’s ability to control tempo, set up teammates, and make clutch plays will tilt the backcourt battle in Indiana’s favor.

2. Indiana Will Outscore Milwaukee in Transition

No team in the league plays with more pace than Indiana. The Pacers were among the NBA's leaders in fast break points and transition efficiency. That's thanks to Haliburton’s vision and Bennedict Mathurin’s explosiveness. Milwaukee, on the other hand, showed signs of decline in transition defense this season. This was especially true when Brook Lopez was on the floor.

This disparity in tempo could become the series’ biggest swing factor. Indiana’s ability to generate easy transition buckets could break Milwaukee’s rhythm. If the Pacers can turn rebounds and steals into runway dunks and quick threes, they’ll not only hang with the Bucks—they’ll win games outright.

3. Pascal Siakam Will Win the Matchup Against Kyle Kuzma

The trade for Pascal Siakam last season was a masterstroke by the Pacers' front office. The two-time All-Star has really given Indiana a dependable scoring option, veteran playoff experience, and defensive versatility. This season, in fact, Siakam averaged a team-high 20.2 points along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

His counterpart in this series, the recently-acquired Kyle Kuzma, remains a dangerous tertiary scorer for Milwaukee. However, inconsistency has somewhat slowed him down. Siakam’s length, strength, and ability to switch defensively give him a clear edge in this matchup. If he can consistently win one-on-one battles and stay aggressive without fouling, he’ll force Milwaukee to overextend defensively, opening up space for Indiana’s shooters.

4. The Pacers Will Win Game 7 in Milwaukee

Here’s the boldest prediction of all: the Pacers will not only extend this series to seven games. They’ll actually deliver the knockout blow on the Bucks’ home floor. Sure, Milwaukee holds the experience edge with Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Lopez having all made deep playoff runs. However, Indiana's chemistry, youthful energy, and underdog mentality make them a dangerous draw. Remember that the Pacers have won seven of their last eight games to close out the regular season.

In a winner-takes-all Game 7 scenario, the pressure will be squarely on Milwaukee’s shoulders. The Bucks have championship pedigree, but they’ve also had early exits in recent years. The Pacers, meanwhile, are playing with house money—and they know it. Rick Carlisle has won playoff games on the road before. His squad is hungry, fearless, and built to exploit Milwaukee’s vulnerabilities. Don’t be surprised if Indiana silences the Fiserv Forum with a breakout performance from Haliburton.

Final Thoughts

This isn’t the same Indiana team that struggled to stay relevant in the East a couple of seasons ago. This group is dynamic, battle-tested, and peaking at the right time. While Milwaukee enters as the favorite, the Pacers have all the ingredients for a first-round shocker—elite guard play, transition firepower, underrated depth, and a chip on their shoulder. If they execute with poise and confidence, don’t just expect a close series. Expect a classic.