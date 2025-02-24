Myles Turner has been consistently in trade rumors over the past few years, and he once again survived the deadline this season. Apparently, he hasn't been in rumors like everyone has seen, and general manager Chad Buchanan spoke up for Turner regarding all the talk around him being on the trade block.

“It's almost comical,” Buchanan said. “I'm reading the Myles Turner trade rumors out there at the trade deadline, and I'm just [asking], ‘Where in the world do people get this information?' Sometimes we as a front office sit back and laugh because it's unreal where some of this information comes from.”

From the sound of it, the Pacers weren't trying to trade Turner at the deadline, and let them tell it, they probably haven't been trying to trade him at all. Most teams in the league are looking for a talent at the center position like Turner who can stretch the floor and anchor the defense, and that's probably something that the Pacers value.

Turner is having a good season for the Pacers and he's helped them rise in the standings after they had a slow start. He will be a free agent after this season, so it will be interesting to see if the Pacers re-sign him or will another team look to lure him away.

Myles Turner an integral part of Pacers success

Despite Myles Turner always being in trade rumors, he is still a big part of what the Pacers are doing and why they've been successful over the past month. Turner missed a few games, but he recently returned and had two solid performances against the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the importance of having Turner on the court.

“He's a very integral part of what we do and why our offense has been so good over these last couple years,” Haliburton said. “To get him back really helps.”

The Pacers have had a strong few weeks, and they're currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. They were once near the bottom of the standings after having a slow start, but the whole team has turned it around and is looking like the same squad that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The Pacers will probably just be focusing on what the rest of the season looks like for them, but the future of Turner will be a big topic during the offseason.