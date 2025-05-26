Aaron Nesmith suffered an apparent leg injury during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

The injury took place during the midway point of the third quarter as the Pacers led by double-digits. Nesmith had possession of the ball as he drove to the paint and passed the ball out to the corner.

However, he jumped in the air and when he landed, he turned his right ankle as he writhed in pain. He got back up but still appeared to be in pain as he went to the locker room.

The team revealed later in the third quarter that he is questionable to return. Nesmith eventually came back to the bench as he hopes to fight off the pain for the remainder of Game 3.