The Los Angeles Lakers seemed poised to solve their immediate and long-term center requirements by acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in another jaw-dropping trade deadline move. However, Los Angeles reportedly discovered several red flags during Williams’ medical assessment, prompting them to pull out of the agreement with Charlotte.

Alex Len, who was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Washington Wizards and later waived, has now become a leading free-agent target after initial reports hinted at a near-complete deal with the Indiana Pacers that ultimately fell apart.

Initially expected to join the Indiana Pacers, that plan appears to have fallen through, leaving Len open for signing.

The Indiana Pacers have instead inked former Duke standout and No. 3-overall draft pick Jahlil Okafor to a 10-day deal, according to league sources.

Len’s NBA career has been a long and winding road since he was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. Len, a 7-foot center, showed promise early in his career but struggled to live up to his draft status.

Alex Len's time in the NBA

Over the years, he played for the Suns, Hawks, and most recently, the Sacramento Kings. This season, Len was traded to the Washington Wizards but was waived after averaging just 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Throughout his career, Len has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 17.1 minutes per game while maintaining a 51 percent shooting accuracy from the field.

Despite his challenges, Len has consistently been a reliable big man, valued for his physical stature and defensive contributions. For the Pacers, who have climbed to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after a shaky start to the season, opting not to sign Len might have been a missed chance to improve their roster.

Indiana has leaned on its dynamic backcourt, but at times, the team's interior defense and rebounding have shown vulnerabilities. Len's experience and size could have addressed that issue.

The Pacers choosing Jahlil Okafor over Alex Len

Instead, the Pacers signed Okafor, who has spent this season with their G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants. The No. 3-overall pick in 2015, Okafor has posted strong G League numbers, averaging 18.6 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game in the regular season.

His signing could add a different dynamic to the team as Okafor brings the potential of an offensively focused big man in contrast to the defense-first role Len might have played.

Ultimately, the Pacers may have passed on signing Len to better align with the team’s needs and future direction. While Len’s veteran presence could have added value, Okafor’s scoring potential as a big man might fit more with their current focus.

For the Lakers, the focus now shifts to the buyout market for reinforcements, as their only true centers are Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko, and Trey Jemison III. Hayes is best suited as a backup center, while Koloko and Jemison are on two-way contracts, making it unlikely they’ll see meaningful minutes in the playoffs.